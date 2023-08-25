The full-strength team New Zealand picked shows their intent, and the Springboks are poised to fight fire with fire when they clash with their arch-rivals in London tonight. Bok captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates are under no illusion as to what awaits at Twickenham (8.30pm kickoff), and they are geared to do anything possible to gain valuable momentum heading to the World Cup in France next month.

It is the reigning world champions’ final warm-up match before they take on Scotland (10 September), Romania (17 September), Ireland (24 September) and Tonga (1 October) in the pool stages. There are minor changes to the All Black team that comfortably beat the Boks 35-20 in Auckland last month.

No such thing as friendly between Springboks and All Blacks According to Kolisi, the sides both teams put out shows there has never been such a thing as a “friendly” between South Africa and New Zealand. “We are also going all out in the game,” Kolisi warned.

“This is not a friendly game, and it’s a good thing. We are looking forward to the battle. It will be a physical game as usual, and there will be opportunities for some great plays for the backs as well. “We are not going to lie about it ... We’ve looked at it (the Auckland game) and saw what they did well. And we know what we must do so that a repeat of that game does not happen. “At the beginning of the game, they came out hard, and we were on the back foot. I am sure we have learned from that.

“There is no time to hold back because 82 000 will come out to see us play. I don’t think we will get this opportunity in our lifetime to play New Zealand outside of the World Cup in the northern hemisphere again. “We don’t want to disappoint people who paid money to come watch this game.” The Boks can send an early warning to their World Cup opponents if they can topple the All Blacks, but at the same time, a loss can make them seem more vulnerable.

First psychological blow And with the two arch-rivals on a collision course, possibly in the quarter-finals, a win can be the first psychological blow ahead of that meeting.

Kolisi, though, said his team will not focus on that, but rather on what they want to implement in the game. During the clash in Auckland, the Boks struggled to handle the kicking game of the Kiwis, and they can expect another bombardment from scrumhalf Aaron Smith and flyhalf Richie Mo’unga. The All Blacks also mauled well, and stopping the drive of their opponents will be another crucial thing for Kolisi & Co.

Should they get this right, it will go a long way in preparing them for what the Scottish and Irish could bring at the World Cup. “If you test yourself against one of the best teams out there, it can only be good. That is why I say there will be no holding back. You can see what works and what does not work. “And (then) you know what you can use and what you cannot use. It’s a perfect day for both teams to give it all out there, and it’s one of the best pitches I have ever seen.

‘I hope it’s ugly and tough’ “It’s a great field and the history behind it, and the history behind the two teams. It’s going to be a beautiful game, but I hope it’s also ugly and tough at the same time.”