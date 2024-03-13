The Sharks beefed up their Springboks stock on Wednesday by announcing that Racing 92’s Trevor Nyakane would be joining the franchise. Nyakane will join a Sharks outfit that already includes the likes of Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks like Vincent Koch, Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

The 34-year-old made a name for himself at the Bulls, and was part of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup winning campaigns of 2019 and 2022, although he didn't play much of a part in Japan due to injury. The Durban-based team are expected to announce the capture of another World Cup winner in Andre Esterhuizen, who returns after spending time at Harlequins in England.

Kok joined the Sharks from French Top 14 side Toulouse five years ago, and has played 55 games in all competitions for the Durban team. He will be joining Irish United Rugby Championship side Uster at the end of the current season. His departure follows that of centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who joined Canon Eagles in Japan. There was also the news that lock Le Roux Roets will be moving to the Sale Sharks in England next season.