Monday, February 12, 2024

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams the toast of SA with Afcon goalkeeping award

South Africa's goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (C) receives the Golden Glove award from President of FIFA Gianni Infantino (R) during prize giving ceremony following the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan

Bafana gloveman and captain Ronwen Williams received the Best Goalkeeper award at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Seen here: Williams receiving his award from President of FIFA Gianni Infantino. Picture: Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP

Published 6h ago

Share

Following his heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa’s Ronwen Williams received the Best Goalkeeper award on Sunday night.

The awards were dished out after the final in which hosts Ivory Coast beat Nigeria 2-1 to win the Afcon title in Abidjan.

SA skipper Williams was the hero in the third place playoff between Bafana Bafana and Democratic Republic of Congo, with two saves in a penalty shootout. Bafana won the shootout 6-5 as Williams saved attempts from DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba and Meschack Elia ensured his side won the bronze medal in the Ivory Coast.

Before Elia had his kick saved, Siyanda Xulu converted to give South Africa what proved the decisive lead in the shootout.

Williams hits the headlines

Williams also hit the headlines in the quarter-final with a record four penalty saves against Cape Verde, and that also followed a strong performance in the Round of 16 in which he helped keep favourites Morocco scoreless as Bafana claimed a 2-0 win to advance.

The Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Williams received high praise on social media following his exploits at the African showpiece event.

Even the Confederation of African Football was glowing in its praise of Williams in saying on X, formerly Twitter: “A savior (sic) for South Africa when needed.”

The Premier Soccer League in South Africa said: “Congratulations to Ronwen Williams. Well deserved.”

Bafana also received the fair play award for their ‘clean play’ throughout the tournament.

South Africans kept the congratulations coming with @XoliswaZondo posting: “What a time to be South African.

Bafana Bafana- AFCON Bronze Medalists

Bafana Bafana- Fair Play Award

Ronwen Williams- Golden Glove

Wednesday morning the pride of the nation will be back on home soil.”

User @Cellular_jnr echoed the sentiment saying: “Waking up in the morning and finding out Ronwen Williams is the best goalkeeper in Africa sounds so delicious! What a tournament it has been for this man! He deserves it!”

