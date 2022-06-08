Pitso Mosimane set to complete discussions over Al Ahly future next week

Durban - Al Ahly has revealed their plans to continue discussions with head coach Pitso Mosimane regarding the "preparations for the next stage" of the club's progress. Mosimane and his Al Ahly side were on the wrong side of a Champions League Final defeat for the first time in three years and given that the club's form on the domestic front isn't impressive either, speculation regarding Mosimane's future became rife immediately after the final.

Story continues below Advertisement

The President and various board members of the Red Devils had initially begun talks with Mosimane on Zoom (because he is in Morocco completing a coaching license), however those discussions weren't complete due to the health of Mosimane but will be completed upon his return to Egypt on Friday. Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, hosted a Zoom meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach along with various members of the Al Ahly board of Directors,” the club said in a statement. "The members were led by Yassin Mansour, Captain Hossam Ghaly, a member of the club’s board of directors, and the Planning Committee, which includes both Captain Mohsen Saleh and Captain Zakaria Nassef."

"The matters discussed in today’s meeting were not completed due to Mosimane's health condition. But he did state that he will return to Cairo next Friday, and there will be another meeting after his arrival to complete the discussions in preparation." Despite guiding the Egyptian giants to two Champions League titles in the last two years, the South African mentor came under fire from numerous Al Ahly legends immediately following the defeat in Morocco, Taha Ismail urging the dismissal of Mosimane. "Mosimane must leave the club. it's over. He shouldn't keep his position until the end of the season. Last season he lost the league to Zamalek despite being ahead and this season, the team is losing points again," he said.