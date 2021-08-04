Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly target in-form Brighton midfielder Percy Tau - reports

CAPE TOWN - Pitso Mosimane's CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly have reportedly opened negotiations to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Percy Tau, who nowadays plies his trade with the English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. The 27-year-old Tau, popularly known as 'Lion of Judah' was signed by Brighton in 2018, when Mosimane was the head coach at Sundowns.

Last weekend he earned rave reviews for a dashing performance in Brighton's pre-season away friendly against Luton Town FC, the English Championship outfit. He scored a goal in Brighton's 3-1 win. WATCH: Percy Tau dazzles in pre-season game for Brighton & Hove Albion After this performance, Tau could be pushing for a regular slot in Brighton's starting XI this season. The 30-time capped Bafana Bafana player has been issued a work permit and may continue playing in England.

ALSO READ: ’I prefer the supporting role’, says Percy Tau on Bafana Bafana captaincy When Tau first arrived in England in 2018, the work permit proved to be a major issue, and Brighton opted to send him to Belgium where he had loan spells with three clubs. From 2018 to 2021, he played collectively just over 50 matches for Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht. To date, Tau has played six times for Brighton in Premier League and FA Cup matches. His Brighton contract still has a year to run.