Pitso Mosimane not keen on Bafana Bafana job – report

CAPE TOWN – Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly not interested in the Bafana Bafana job as he does not believe Safa’s ambition match his own. TimesLive reported on Wednesday that Mosimane will turn down the role should Safa offer it to him. The report quoted a source who said: “... He would never do it [take the job]‚.. I asked him‚ and he said‚ ‘Nope‚ I won’t’. ALSO READ: Safa technical committee prefer Pitso Mosimane for Bafana Bafana job – report “It would be the same thing as asking Percy Tau to come and play for Kaizer Chiefs. Once you go to Belgium or wherever‚ then you will come back to hang your boots here [in SA].”

If Mosimane does indeed turn it down, then former Real Madrid boss, Carlos Queiroz, is expected to be the next man in line as Safa continue to look for a replacement for Molefi Ntseki, who was sacked last month after failing to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Queiroz, who left his position in charge of the Colombian national team last year, is reportedly keen on taking another stab at the Bafana Bafana job.

The Portuguese, who was also Sir Alex Ferguson’s number two at Manchester United, almost took the Bafana job for a second time after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but ended up remaining in Iran after failing to come to an agreement with Safa.

