Johannesburg - Pitso Mosimane has found his “new project” at the United Arab Emirates’ Pro League side Al Wahda FC after recently parting ways with Saudi Arabia outfit Al Ahli.
Mosimane guided Ahli back to the Saudi Arabian Pro League with four games to play en route to winning the championship, but he and the club decided against renewing their union for another term.
Since then, the three-time Caf Champions League winning coach had been linked to various clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs who endured an underwhelming spell under Arthur Zwane last season.
However, speculations around Mosimane’s future were put to bed on Saturday night as the UAE three-time champions announced that they’ve secured the services of South African born tactician.
“Al Wahda FC Company has signed with the South African technical director Pitso Mosimane to lead the first team as the head coach,” the club said in a statement.
“The club’s Board of Directors welcomes Mr Mosimane to the Home of Champion; wishing him success in serving the club’s leadership, administration and fans ambitions.”
Mosimane is expected to tackle the Wahda job with his entourage: assistant coach Maahier Davids, performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon and fitness trainer Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga.
Mosimane loves to tackle “new projects” and “awakening sleeping giants”. The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach will be eager to turn the fortunes of Wahda around as they last tasted championship glory in 2010.
Mosimane boasts an incredible record of 19 career trophies – a feat that he amassed at four different clubs, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Al Ahli.
