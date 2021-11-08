AmaZulu showed ’more character’, says Benni McCarthy after Cape Town City win

Durban - AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was happy with the resurgence of his team following their 2-0 win over Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday night. Usuthu won the game through a first-half brace from substitute Augustine Mulenga who was introduced to the game earlier than expected following an injury to defender Philani Zulu.

Earlier last week, Usuthu played out to a 0-0 stalemate with Marumo Gallants. They looked deprived of energy in that game and it will have to go down as one of the most boring games in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era as neither side appeared to be interested in scoring goals. "I'm happy for the boys and happy for the win. They deserved it. Today we showed a little more character and the same mentality that we're made of. We started the game well against a Cape Town City side which is well known for their strong possession play and movement and playing in spaces," said McCarthy.

While he was happy that Usuthu got their goal-scoring form back on track, particularly without the presence of the in-form but injury-prone Bongi Ntuli, McCarthy still believes that his side can do more. “With the composure that we showed in front of goal, we could have perhaps added two or three more goals to the game. We definitely created the better chances in the game and they had a goal-line clearance from Tercious Malepe twice from a corner. Mulenga also missed two sitters which were easier chances than the ones he scored,” said McCarthy. FULL TIME | #DStvPrem



A good performance all round from Usuthu, especially in the first half. We walk away with 3 points#AmaZuluFC 2️⃣ - 0️⃣ Cape Town City FC #HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/J1UhhXnnDU — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) November 7, 2021 The result pushes Usuthu up to eighth place in the league standings with 14 points after 10 games. While they have lost just one out of their last ten games in all competitions, they have only won three league games while drawing five.