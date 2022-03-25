Benni McCarthy’s 10 best quotes during his time in charge of AmaZulu

Durban — Benni McCarthy's first season in the AmaZulu FC hot seat was a fairytale one. Guiding a then 13th placed Usuthu side into a top two finish in the league, qualifying the club for their first ever participation in the CAF Champions League. The Durban-based club's relationship with the unfiltered McCarthy has deteriorated in his second season as head coach and has led to his recently announced dismissal.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu set to part ways with Benni McCarthy after CAF Champions League exit McCarthy is no stranger to challenging club ownership and the broader structure of South African football and more often than not, his expressions have paved way for his dismissals. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi looks at Benni McCarthy's top ten quotes during his time at AmaZulu:

— "Why 2000? The rest of the world had been in full swing for one year. We party, we go out, clubbing ... People are smoking and having full on sex but there are still no fans in the stadium.” - McCarthy shared his feelings at a press conference as Covid regulations continued to limit stadium attendance. ALSO READ: LISTEN: Why are stadiums still empty when people are smoking and having sex? asks Benni McCarthy

— "We will keep on picking one point then we become the new Swallows." - McCarthy said after his team picked up yet another draw. Swallows drew 20 games in their first season back in the top flight, earning the reputation as “draw specialists”. AmaZulu have been this season’s “draw specialists” with 14 draws from their 23 games. — "So we will go and continue working, leaving the club to decide what to do, because we need new faces in the team." - McCarthy issued one of many public challenges to his club's management as he sought a way to bring in a higher calibre of players.

— “I would think hard about it because nothing would make me prouder than to manage my country and qualify us for a World Cup tournament." - Rumours of his potential appointment as Bafana Bafana coach rattled the AmaZulu ownership as he admitted his wishes of coaching the national team some day. ALSO READ: ’You mustn’t push’: A history of Benni McCarthy's angry outbursts as a coach — “What happens from today until then, he is my player and AmaZulu player and he must come to training every day and he is expected to give 100% and more." - McCarthy goes against Usuthu Chairman Sandile Zungu who had banned Siyethemba Sithebe from representing the club following an ugly negotiation of his move to Kaizer Chiefs.

— "I'm desperate for new faces; I'm desperate for refreshments in the team and quality players." - Usuthu closed 2021 with a 2-1 to Orlando Pirates and Benni called for a bulk up in his side as the January transfer window approached. ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy challenges AmaZulu ownership after Champions League loss — "Your beauty seems to be giving us the right boost on matchdays, keep coming to our games." - A jovial Benni threw his charm at Supersport's Lindiwe Dube after his side beat Golden Arrows in a Nedbank Cup encounter.

— "Pirates made it clear that he was not going anywhere, so there's nothing I can do, whether the player messages you that he wants to play for you." - An apparent conversation between Bongani Sam and McCarthy made the headlines and the coach explained his interaction with the Pirates player. — "You're broke and I've lost all the respect I had for you." - McCarthy told SuperSport United coach, Kaitano Tembo during a bust up on the touchline during a match. You have lost every bit of respect I had for you. That’s why you are broke,” McCarthy heard yelling at Kaitano Tembo pic.twitter.com/6wzFta9pho — 🎤 Host Space Footy Tweeps 🇿🇦 (@Footy_Vlog) September 15, 2021 ALSO READ: WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s stinging touchline tirade aimed at Kaitano Tembo sparks sustained Twitter trend