Bruce Bvuma grateful for Kaizer Chiefs, Cavin Johnson faith

Bruce Bvuma is eager to continue with his fine exploits for Kaizer Chiefs in goal, and repay the faith that the club has shown in him after signing a new contract. Bvuma, fellow goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo were all handed two-year contracts, plus a one-year option, by the Amakhosi recently.

For Bvuma, that must have brought a huge sigh of relief, given that for the better part of the previous seasons and first half of the current campaign, he has played third fiddle. Petersen had become the club’s first-choice keeper in recent seasons, with club legend Itumeleng Khune his deputy, when fully fit.

Pretenders to throne make way But all that changed towards the end of the first half of this season. Petersen became too erratic, and was subsequently replaced by Khune in goal. The 36-year-old failed to grab the bull by the horns as he was suspended by the club and sent for rehabilitation after arriving at training drunk.

Enter Bvuma. The 28-year-old became Chiefs’ knight in shining armour before the Afcon-enforced break, keeping three clean sheets and conceding a single goal. Bvuma’s heroics guided Chiefs to three wins and a draw as they started to pick up momentum under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson. Chiefs have since rewarded Bvuma with a new deal ahead of the second half of the season, and he wants to repay the club on the field.

“I am grateful that they still have trust in me. What I can do with that is by repaying the faith that they’ve shown in me by performing on the pitch,” Bvuma said. He has also credited those who have helped him to shine on becoming first choice once again. “Every goalkeeper wants to keep a clean sheet, but for me I think it was teamwork. I would also like to thank my defenders because they were solid,” he said.

“But it wasn’t only the defenders, but the midfielders and strikers because the defending also started up front. I can’t take sole credit for that. “Yes, the goalkeeper gets the clean sheet, but it’s not only Bvuma. It was a collective effort. It shows that we work very hard here at training, and there’s a very good understanding.”

Timely break Chiefs have been hard at training in the last few weeks, preparing for the resumption of the season. But Bvuma is grateful for the breather during the Afcon. “The break worked very well for me. I had time to reflect on the positive things that happened: me playing, performing and the team winning,” he said.

“I got time to go back home, spend time with my loved ones – my wife and family. I got time to reflect with them on all the good things that happened (for me).” The break is now over, though, and Bvuma and Co resume their DStv Premiership campaign against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday afternoon (3.30pm kick-off). Royal AM have been a hoodoo team for Chiefs since their integration into the top flight three seasons ago. But Bvuma says they know what to expect.