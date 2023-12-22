Christian Saile aims to shed Kaizer Chiefs nerves

Christian Saile wants to settle in at Kaizer Chiefs after an inconsistent start and help the team to solve their conundrum in front of goal. Saile arrived at Amakhosi with a lofty billing last season, having been a top marksman for Nchanga Rangers in the Zambian top flight with the ability to use both feet.

However, the striker, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, didn’t quite live up to expectations in his first season at Chiefs, scoring only three goals in 16 matches. But he was tipped to settle in this season. Saile has been nowhere near his best, though. He’s only scored four goals and registered a single assist in 21 matches.

PSL far more competitive The 23-year-old has reasoned that the PSL and Zambian top flight are completely different, with the PSL far more competitive. “The leagues are not the same. Obviously, the PSL is a bit difficult. It requires more time to adapt, and I feel like I am getting there,” he said on Thursday.

“The formation that we played in Zambia was 4-4-2. That’s why I was playing more as a striker. But I prefer to play more on the sides, though.” With Chiefs also boasting a huge following in the country and under pressure to end a long trophy drought, could it be that Saile has also been hit by stage fright? “I started to watch the club on YouTube and TV, and I knew from then that it was a big club – but I had a bit of nerves coming here,” Saile admitted. “When I got here, I wanted to give my all, like I did in Zambia. But I haven’t quite achieved that yet, and I’m working hard to give my best, like in Zambia.”

Saile’s adaptation has also been interrupted by a few changes in coaches. He has worked under Arthur Zwane, Molefi Ntseki and Cavin Johnson. Zwane and Ntseki have been demoted and sacked by the club, while Johnson is the incumbent on an interim basis. Saile said Johnson’s approach has worked for him, compared to Ntseki’s, because he’s playing in an almost identical position to the one at Rangers.

New roles “Previously, they wanted the midfielders to invert and play more in the midfield. But now they expect the wingers to stay a bit wide,” he said. “They want them to have a one-on-one with the defenders. So, there are more possibilities for me to score goals.” Saile will be looking for his fifth goal of the campaign in their DStv Premiership clash against Richards Bay at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off).