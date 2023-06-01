Johannesburg - It was a PSL season to remember with some incredible individual performances, but for a handful of players - a change of club seems inevitable. Here IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka weighs in on five players who should find themselves new teams next season.

Itumeleng Khune – Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune will go down as one of the most loyal players in the PSL, having only donned the famous Kaizer Chiefs jersey . But will know that he must leave the stage at some point, especially as he has been a shadow of himself for the past few seasons.

He remains a fan favourite due to a decorated career that includes winning the Footballer of the Season award, but teammates Brandon Peterson and Bruce Bvuma are far better than him.

Phathutshedzo Nange – Kaizer Chiefs Phathutshedzo Nange has had an incredible story to tell in the PSL, having started at Black Leopards before finding himself in the plush corridors of Chiefs. While he might have worked his way up, the 31-year-old didn’t quite live up to Amakhosi’s lofty billing since his arrival in 2021.

The time has come for him to face the reality that he wasn’t cut out for a team like Chiefs, hence he should seek a move elsewhere. He made only five appearances last season. Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs Khama Billiat will remain a legend of South African football, thanks to spells at Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns prior to arriving at Chiefs.

And while Chiefs was probably the club he wanted to play for upon his arrival in SA from Zimbabwe, things haven’t quite worked out for him at the club – unlike at Sundowns where he won several trophies including the Caf Champions League. The past season was one to forget for him as he made only 12 appearances in all competitions due to a niggling injury. That could force the club to release him.

Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates Williams Okpara has been a hero to many goalkeepers, not only in the PSL but on the continent as well, thanks to his exploits in Pirates’ triumphant run in the 1995 Champions League.

That’s why Ofori probably aspired to follow in his footsteps when he joined Pirates from Maritzburg United three years ago. The Ghanaian, though, has only been influential in Pirates’ triumph in two MTN8 trophies and leading the team to the Caf Confederation Cup final last season. So with Pirates in the capable hands of Sipho Chaine, while Bafana Bafana’s third-choice goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has reportedly joined the club, Ofori’s time at Pirates seems to be up.

Brian Onyango – Mamelodi Sundowns Brian Onyango’s move to Sundowns from Maritzburg caught many by surprise, but the big Kenyan made his presence felt at the club upon his arrival. And while he was a crucial player in their Champions League campaigns in recent years, Onyango has fallen down the pecking order, especially after Mothobi Mvala became a fully-fledged defender.

So, with his contract ending in June, it’s time for Onyango to find a new home. @Mihlalibaleka