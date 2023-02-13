From Thembinkosi Lorch to Peter Shalulile: Five performers from the Nedbank Cup round of 32

Durban - The Nedbank Cup has certainly lived up to its pre-tournament billing.
South African football fans have been treated to historical upsets, goals and outstanding individual performances.
IOL Sports’ Smiso Msomi takes a look at the top five performers from the round of 32:
Thembinkosi Lorch
The enigmatic Orlando Pirates players returned to action for the first time since August last year and reminded spectators of exactly what they were missing.
Although not quite up to standard in terms of match fitness, Thembinkosi Lorch displayed his undoubted quality in movement, skill and passing range, terrorising minnows All Stars on his way to capping his outing with a well-taken goal on Saturday.
Peter Shalulile
It is easy to forget that the current Player of the Season is only a few weeks back into action after a long-term injury as he continues where he left off in terms of finding the back of the net.
The 29-year-old’s brace against Richards Bay last Tuesday saw him take his all-time Nedbank Cup tally to eight goals and took his goal involvements record to 14 (11 goals and 4 assists).
Peter Shalulile’s goals helped Mamelodi Sundowns edge a resilient Richards Bay 3-2 and book their spot in the next round.
Christian Saile Basomboli
The Congolese forward, in the few appearances he has been handed opportunities, has made an impressive start to life at Kaizer Chiefs.
The 22-year-old has offered coach Arthur Zwane’s attack a breath of fresh air and huge confidence lift.
His ability to hold up play, combine with his fellow forwards and link his midfield partners in attacking phases saw him give Maritzburg United a headache on Friday.
Basomboli’s unrelenting nature was rewarded with his first goal in South Africa, setting up the victory for Chiefs.
Siphiwe Mahlangu
The TS Galaxy attack has been the worst in the Premiership this season, but a Nedbank Cup encounter against Amavarara on Sunday offered them a chance to boost their confidence.
Siphiwe Mahlangu led the charge for TS Galaxy as he scored a goal and an produced assist as the 2019 winners booked their place in the last 16.
Patrick Nyame
It is never a good sign for coaches when goalkeepers are required to produce outstanding performances to claim victory, however Nyame’s heroics would have been appreciated by John Maduka in the Royal AM dugout on Sunday.
The 36-year-old goalkeeper had to be at his best to ensure Cape Town City didn't score with their 20 attempts at goal, and also proved the difference when he pulled off two saves in the penalty shoot-out.
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2023
CT CITY 0️⃣ - 0️⃣ ROYAL AM
Penalties 3️⃣ - 4️⃣
Mayo Misses and so does City's chance to progress to the last 16 of the #NedbankCup . pic.twitter.com/RwyrfxtahZ
@ScibeSmiso