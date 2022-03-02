Kaizer Chiefs' could resurrect the havoc-wreaking 'CBD' for Soweto Derby

Cape Town — There was a time back in 2016 when the acclaimed 'CBD' were firing on all cylinders, wreaking havoc among Mamelodi Sundowns opponents. The attacking triumvirate of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly were matchless, scoring prolifically and producing many assists. None of Sundowns' opponents had an answer for this dominant trio.

The news that Kaizer Chiefs will be without striker Samir Nurković for Saturday's Soweto Derby, has raised hopes that Colombian marksman Leonardo Castro will be the replacement. Nurković picked up a fourth booking over the weekend against Baroka and will sit out this week This has created an opportunity for Castro to play in the run-on XI and join his former Sundowns teammates Billiat and Dolly in Chiefs' strike force in the Derby. The presence of a reunited CBD will no doubt capture the imagination of the AmaKhosi faithful, who are desperate for a Soweto Derby triumph.

Castro has been working his way back to form from the substitutes' bench after a lengthy injury lay-off. Last week he replaced Nurković about 10 minutes from the end and proved effective in a linkman role. He had a hand in the sortie into the Baroka goalmouth late in the game and which led to Khama Billiat's match-winning strike. He was a worthy replacement for Nurković and even if the latter was available, Castro had strong claims after his late cameo against Baroka. Castro comes into the picture at a time when Billiat is showing signs of returning to best form. On Saturday, he produced some smart off-the-ball plays using his pace well. He kept Baroka's defence on their toes as he slipped his markers on occasions. He struck the goal with aplomb from a tight angle.

Dolly was a threat in the match, but he only came into his own during the second half when he wormed his way into the opposition penalty area but was twice denied by Oscarine Masuluke, the Baroka goalkeeper. He is nevertheless a master playmaker, and he spells danger whenever he is possession. Chiefs' head coach Stuart Baxter has seen some positive signs ahead of Saturday's derby.

"Despite us having 16 shots at goal and eight on target (against Baroka) we still did not get our noses in front," said Baxter. "This was not an easy game. "It was before the derby, and we knew how badly we needed to get three points. "The lads showed that we played some really good football in the last third, our build-up play was on point, and we did not lose the ball.

"Our movement was good, and we created a lot of chances in the first half. In the second half, we were producing some really dangerous situations." Midfielder Bernard Parker will return from injury and Lebohang Manyama will also be in the mix for selection on Saturday.

“Pirates is a completely different game,” said Baxter. “Will we play with four at the back or will we play with the three centre-backs? That remains to be seen. “We do have some fresh legs. I am expecting Bernard (Parker) to be back.

Leo’s got time under his belt. You know we got Lebo on the field and a few more minutes for him. “So, we’ve got almost a full squad to look at now." @Herman_Gibbs