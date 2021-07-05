New keeper Darren Keet wants to be part of ’something special’ at Cape Town City

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City have brought home another local product with goalkeeper Darren Keet joining up with The Citizens for the new 2021/22 season. Keet, 31, is a former Bafana Bafana No 1 that has vast experience playing in the Dstv Premiership during two stints for Bidvest Wits and also in Europe for Belgian First Division Clubs KV Kortrijk and OH Leuven.

However, Keet's roots are deeply embedded in the northern suburbs of the Mother City having enjoyed his youth football at Bothasig AFC, Edgemead AFC and Ajax Cape Town before being part of the Vasco da Gama squad. He will replace Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leewenburgh, who has returned home to join up with FC Groningen. "I am excited and really looking forward to it. Hopefully it's going to be a great next couple of years for me. I am from Cape Town, but I have played all my professional football outside of Cape Town, so I am excited to be back and part of a team like Cape Town City," Keet told the club's official media.

A former Dstv Premiership winner with Bidvest Wits, Keet is keen to joining up with coach Eric Tinkler in a bid to replicate the success they enjoyed together at Marks Park here in Cape Town.

"I am looking forward to working with coach Eric Tinkler again. I have known him since my days at Bidvest Wits when he was an assistant coach with us. Looking forward to rekindling that relationship where we had some success. It would be nice to do it again in Cape Town for Cape Town City," he said. "I am looking forward to that. Cape Town City is a team that always wants to win trophies. I am excited with the partnership we will have, trying to give my best week in and week out so that that club can achieve its goals."

Furthermore, Keet is not just wanting to be another number at City, but had adopted holistic approach at his new club and is therefore ready to immerse himself in the unique culture at The Citizens. “I am also looking forward to working with new people and also some players that I have worked with at Bafana before. It’s a whole new thing for me, but I have looking forward to everything, what the club is, what the club stands for, to what the fans are, and being part of Cape Town again,” the shot-stopper added. @ZaahierAdams