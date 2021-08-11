PSL PREVIEW: Stellenbosch FC need a good start in the league to retain elite status

In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club. Today, Zaahier Adams takes a look at Stellenbosch FC.

Coach Steve Barker New signings

Junior Mendieta (permanent deal), Waseem Isaacs, Fuad Johnson and Antonio van Wyk Analysis Stellenbosch FC are certainly a club that has set its stall on a lengthy stay in the Premiership, but after two seasons in the top flight they are finding just how tough it is to retain their elite status.

The lack of quality depth within their squad is a major obstacle as they discovered last season when they scored just one penalty in their final 10 games. They do, however, play an entertaining brand of football when in form. Hopefully, with two seasons of top-flight experience, their game management will be better this coming season. ALSO READ: SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo is positive ahead of MTN8 showdown, despite pre-season hang-ups An exodus of senior players such as Phathutshedzo Nange, Asavela Mbekile and Constantino Christodoulou has not helped the situation, but the club has at least managed to extend the contracts of core trio Granwald Scott, Robyn Johannes and Marc van Heerden.

Their start to the 2021-22 campaign will be imperative to how they fare this season with Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Sekhukhune United, Cape Town City and Chippa United lying in wait for their first five matches. Stellenbosch United will be looking to the likes of Marc van Heerden for their experience for the season ahead. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Key players Junior Mendieta

The Argentine is a high-quality playmaker who has attracted the attention of both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during the current transfer window. Stellenbosch have done unbelievably well to extend Mendieta’s contract, scaring off Chiefs, but whether it’s enough to stop Sundowns’ advances is a different question altogether. Stanley Dimgba The former Nigerian international has been in prime pre-season form, scoring against both Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs in a couple of friendlies, and his calmness up front will be crucial for Stellies this season.

ALSO READ: Rhulani Mokwena dreams of unleashing his nightmares on his PSL opponents this season Leletu Skelem The SA Under-23 international missed out on selection to the Tokyo Olympics and has reportedly seen a move to Chiefs fall through. With all these distractions now in the past, Skelem can focus solely on building a career at Stellenbosch and repay the faith in a club that first spotted him while playing for the SA U20s in 2018.

Junior Leandro Mendieta of Stellenbosch FC will be hoping to help the team in the season ahead. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Predicted position 12th Last season