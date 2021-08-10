SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo is positive ahead of MTN8 showdown, despite pre-season hang-ups

CAPE TOWN - SuperSport United FC coach Kaitano Tembo has raised fears that players could well be in pre-season mode rather than be match-fit, ready and raring to go when the new season kicks with a MTN8 quarter-final clash on Saturday. Tembo, the 51-year-old former Zimbabwean defender, said the club's pre-season preparations were hamstrung by the absence of several players who were away on national team duty.

"It was tough when we first convened at the start of the pre-season," said Tembo, who is serving a second stint as the head coach of SuperSport United. "The problem was that we did not have a full complement of players because some were representing their countries at the Olympic Games, and others were on Cosafa Cup duty. "Many players only joined pre-season training this week. At the same time, I must add that the team looks good in the couple of friendly games we played."

SuperSport will do up against hosts Golden Arrows in Saturday's MTN8 quarter-final clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. Tembo recalled that the Durban-based Arrows came with six points in last season's home and away league matches. "We know going into the Golden Arrows game it is going to be tough for us considering their results against us last season," said Tembo. "They took six points from us, and they were dominant.

"They did very well to finish fourth in the league last season." Tembo was approaching Saturday's match in a positive frame of mind, despite the pre-season hang-ups.

"I am a positive person, and we have prepared for the match," said Tembo. "The players are looking forward to the game. The players are as sharp as can be. "It will be tough because it is the first game of the season. Here and there, we may see a lack of match fitness or a lack of sharpness, but the team is ready to play." After Saturday's MTN8 quarter-final, SuperSport will travel to the Mother City to begin their Premier Soccer League campaign against Cape Town City.