Rhulani Mokwena dreams of unleashing his nightmares on his PSL opponents this season

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena said part of the pre-season focus was to groom the team to become a living nightmare for opponents in the new season. Mokwena is upbeat after the players showed terrific work ethic at the pre-season camp, and he is pleased with the way the new signings have fitted into the squad.

"The first was to integrate the new players into the group. “We made sure they adapt to the culture and the personality that we are trying to create out in this team. "We also set out to improve our team and certain skills.

“The work ethic has been extremely pleasing. The players have looked sharp, and this augurs well in respect of the technical preparations for the season. "The other aspect we are focused on is the creation of the mentality and personality of the team. "We want to create a team that is a nightmare to play against. A team that can hurt opponents in different ways, and we have got to create a culture for that.

Mokwena is pleased with new signing, the Limpopo-born Bafana Bafana international Thabiso Kutumela. “He joined from Maritzburg and signed a five-year contract. He scored 12 goals in 26 league matches last season. “Kutumela's versatility gives Sundowns plenty of options.

"The good thing is that I know the boy very well and his mentality is an outlook of life," Mokwena said "I know the way he looks at football and how football has played a role in his life. He is passionate about the game and makes a lot of sacrifices for football.“ On Sunday, the new season kicks off for Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, where they host Kaizer Chiefs, in an MTN8 quarter-final clash.