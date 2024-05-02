DStv Premiership leading scorer Iqraam Rayners was among the goals as Stellenbosch FC beat Golden Arrows 3-0 on Wednesday to stay second, and on course for a CAF Champions League debut. He completed the scoring on 71 minutes after Devin Titus gave Stellies a 55-second lead and Ivorian Anicet Oura struck after 69 minutes.

Victory at home stretched the unbeaten run of Stellenbosch in all competitions to 25 matches, and 10 points from their remaining four league matches will guarantee a Champions League place. South Africa are allocated two places in the premier African club competition and one slot has already been filled by runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. If Sundowns win away to Kaizer Chiefs in Johannesburg on Thursday, they will clinch a seventh straight league title with six matches to spare.

Mofokeng x Mabasa ☠



Pirates lead as Mabasa responds to Rayners ⚽🔥



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/WOW71iHhsK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 1, 2024 Orlando Pirates stayed third, three points behind Stellenbosch, with two second-half goals from Mabasa delivering a 2-0 victory at Cape Town City.

Rising star Relebohile Mofokeng created both goals, which Mabasa scored after 59 and 73 minutes against opponents who faded after holding their own in the opening half. "Finally, a win," said Spanish coach Jose Riveiro, referring to Pirates losing to Cape Town Spurs and Stellenbosch this season on previous visits to the Western Cape.

Stunning Stellies 🔥



Stellenbosch have torn Arrows to shreds here 🤩![CDATA[]]>👇



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/hetQ1ADqMY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 1, 2024 "I am a very lucky coach, having so many quality players to choose from. We gave an outstanding performance on a pitch that was not ideal." Coached by South African Steve Barker, Stellenbosch face AmaZulu and Sundowns at home and Moroka Swallows and Richards Bay away in their Premiership run-in.

The club based in the Cape Winelands, 53km east of regional capital Cape Town, came fourth two seasons ago in their best Premiership finish.