Stuart Baxter wants Molefi Ntseki to join him at Kaizer Chiefs - report

Stuart Baxter wants Molefi Ntseki to join him at Kaizer Chiefs according to reports.

Yesterday, Amakhosi sacked Gavin Hunt after a poor season, which currently sees them trying to avoid the relegation/promotion playoffs.

The former Bafana Bafana looks like a the fronter runner to replace Hunt after it was reported he is looking at making a sensational return to Naturena.

This morning, Times Live revealed that according to sources close the to the club said Baxter had asked that the club secure Ntseki as his assistant.

The report further states that the duo are expected to be appointed before Chiefs’ Caf Champions league semi final against Wydad Casablanca month.

“Baxter worked closely with Ntseki at Bafana, and he [Baxter] rates him very highly. There have been exploratory discussions, and if Baxter signs on the dotted line with Chiefs, then Molefi is more than likely to be his assistant coach at Naturena,” said a source close to the developments.

Baxter was previously in charge of the Chiefs between 2012 and 2015, where he guided them to back-to-back league titles, a Nedbank Cup and an MTN8.

With two games in the season remaining, Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in 11th place in the league. While automatic relegation is off the table, they are five points ahead of Chippa United, who are set to play in the relegation/promotion playoffs.

The club said on Friday Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard would take charge of the team until a permanent head coach was announced.

