SuperSport United’s George Chigova dies in training four months after heart problem diagnosis

SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova died of a suspected heart problem at the age of 32 on Wednesday after collapsing during during a training session. According to reports, the Zimbabwean international was diagnosed with a heart problem towards the end of last season, and contemplated an early retirement.

However, he continued playing, but had spent the seasons on the sidelines as veteran compatriot Washington Arubi was brought in as his replacement. On Wednesday, with Arubi away with the Zimbabwe national team, Ghigova died after collapsing in training, becoming the second PSL player to lose their life this month, and the fourth this year. Just ten days ago, AmaZulu’s Bonginkosi Ntuli died after losing his battle against an “aggresive form of cancer”. He was 32.

Earlier this year, South Africa under-20 captain and Stellenbosch FC’s Oshwin Andries died days after being repeatedly stabbed during a party. Last season, in March of this year, Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo also died after collapsing during a training session at the age of 29. Former Kaizer Chiefs star Steven Ncanana died from an unknown illness in 2022. In 2021, 21-year-old Lesiba Ramabula died after being struck by lightning, while former Golden Arrows’ Nkanyiso Mngwengwe died at the age of 30 the previous year.