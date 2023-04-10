The coach decides which players to use, says AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu after Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s return

Durban - AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu has revealed details surrounding the shock return of defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele to the club, while Keagan Buchanan is said to be on his way back as well. Mphahlele, 33, was confirmed to have departed the club, alongside Buchanan (31) just two weeks ago as both players were deemed surplus to requirements by then coach Romain Folz.

“Ramahlwe is on the payroll of AmaZulu and it is entirely up to the coach to decide on when to use his players,” Zungu exclusively told IOL Sport. Mphahlele looked to have rediscovered his form at Usuthu this season, making a total of 22 appearances - three as a substitute - across all competitions and was integral in their run to the MTN8 final. While the man at the helm for the rest of the season Dlamini welcomed Mphahlele return, he also confirmed that he would be recalling Buchanan for the final stretch of the Premiership campaign.