Top eight on the line for Kaizer Chiefs as Mamelodi Sundowns seek PSL history

The last round of DStv Premiership fixtures may seem on the surface that there won’t be much to play for on Saturday, but there are some genuinely intriguing storylines as the league reaches its climax. Mamelodi Sundowns have already notched up a number of records this season, which include bagging their seventh league title in a row.

One last record remains though, and that will be to become the first unbeaten team for an entire season. The champions have 22 wins and seven draws from their 29 matches, for a 73-point tally. Sundowns are a full 23 points ahead of second-placed Stellenbosch FC, with Orlando Pirates another point behind in third.

Iqraam Rayners has been in red hot form in front of goal for Stellenbosch this season.



He's one goal behind Mabasa in the DStv Premiership ahead of this weekend's final day. Looking to finish on a high With all the matches starting at 3pm, Sundowns will host Cape Town City FC at Loftus Versfeld and will hope to complete their incredible season on a high note.

The fight for second, in fact, will also be an interesting tussle. The team that finishes second, gains qualification to the Caf Champions League, while the third-placed finisher will qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup. While Stellenbosch have been the surprise package this season, Pirates will be desperately hoping to pip their lesser-fancied rivals to second. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro even said that he would not regard this season as a success unless his side finished second. Lying ahead of Pirates will be SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium, while Stellies will take on Richards Bay in Durban. Pirates also have a better goal difference than Stellies, therefore if the Soweto Giants draw and the Cape side lose it will be Riveiro’s side who have the last laugh.

The battle to finish inside the top eight, meanwhile, will also be an intense one. The log makes for sorry reading for Kaizer Chiefs fans. After 29 games, Chiefs are in eighth place with 36 points, the same tally as both AmaZulu and Polokwane. Chiefs’ poor goal difference of minus three is one better than ninth-placed AmaZulu and four better than Polokwane in 10th position. However, Golden Arrows in 11th have 35 points and could also overtake Chiefs on the final day of the season. Chippa United have 34 points in 12th and have a better goal difference than Chiefs. It means they could also finish ahead of the formerly mighty AmaKhosi.

Therefore, in a worst case scenario for Chiefs this weekend, they could finish as low as 12th on the log. At the bottom of the log, the relegation battle will be between three teams — Richards Bay, Royal AM and Moroka Swallows. With Cape Town Spurs already automatically relegated in 16th and last place with 20 points, the next three teams will fight it out to avoid finishing in the bottom three.