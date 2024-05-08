Chippa’s choice: Revenge and the top eight

OBAKENG MELETSE CHIPPA United have a shot at redemption following the invasion of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium by Orlando Pirates, who ‘stole’ a Nedbank Cup final spot from the Chilli Boys at the weekend to set up a potential title thriller against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Eastern Cape outfit welcomed the Sea Robbers in what would have felt like an away match for them, with the black and white of the Soweto giants visibly dominant in the stands. GOODMAN Mosele scored for Chippa United in their last league meeting against Orlando Pirates. BackpagePix A delay in the contest due to late fans flocking in to find their seats, only delayed the inevitable as the Buccaneers ran out 3-1 winners in the first of two meetings within five days between the two sides. The loss was the Chilli Boys’ last chance of silverware this season and their focus must shift to closing the gap that separates them from a top-eight spot in the Premiership.

With only four matches left, it will be an important assignment for co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo, even though they only have been in charge since January. From the Windy City, Chippa make the tough trip to Soweto’s Orlando Stadium, where they come up against a side former coach Morgan Mammila described as “the best attacking team in the league currently” – far better than Sundowns, who have already won the Premiership title for the seventh time in a row. BIENVENU Eva Nga will not be eligible for selection for Chippa United on tonight due to suspension. BackpagePix Before assuming the role of technical director at the club, Mammila saw a Banele Shandu opener cancelled out by Goodman Mosele when the sides met earlier in the season, playing to a 1-1 draw in Gqeberha.