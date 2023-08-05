WATCH: This win is a foundation layer - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena

The coffee cup was in hand as it generally is during post match conferences or mixed zone interviews. And the initial words uttered were the usual ones. “Congratulations to our football club,” he said as if reading from a prepared script.

“Congratulations to the players.” It is a standard response, no matter the question.

“Can we get better? For sure, it’s going to be a long season.”



Here’s Rulani Mokwena assessment of Sundowns’ performance 💬#DStvPrem — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 4, 2023 It might be a new season. And his status might have been improved as he can now prefix his name with the words championship-winning coach. But Rhulani Mokwena remains unchanged as he looks to cement his standing as a top notch coach by helping Mamelodi Sundowns hold on to their DSTV Premiership title. Though he won the league title last season, Mokwena only became the sole head coach midway through the campaign and there were those who felt he could not be fully credited with the success as both Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi had a hand in the victory. His fierce detractors went as far a claiming he succeeded on the back of a solid foundation laid by Pitso Mosimane, the fact that Jingles left Sundowns many moons ago notwithstanding.

But having just seen to the Brazilians’ 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at a cold Peter Mokaba Stadium in the 2-23/24 season opener on Friday night, Mokwena’s face beamed as he addressed the media deep in the bowels of the arena that hosted matches during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. “This is a good base, a good foundation” he described the victory that was earned via goals from Peter Shalulile and Brazilian debutant Lucas Rebeiro Costa “This win is a foundation layer, something we can use as a springboard for what is going to be a very difficult season.”

The three points came at a cost, Sundowns losing Rivaldo Coetzee to a red card late in the match in which the opposition also had a player – Vusimusi Mncube – sent off early on. “We did well today in some moments. But it is only the first game, we still have to work on (playing with) some momentum, cohesion and fluidity. It is not gonna come with the first game. It is (after) four or five games before you get the momentum going, But what is important is that while you are still doing that you have moments of dominance and control which we had today and you are still winning games because that gives you confidence for the next games. And know we’ve got some two very difficult games coming up, now we have to keep working.”

Sundowns have clashes against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday in the league and Moroka Swallows on Saturday in the MTN8. He is sure to drink a lot of coffee as he plans to complete a double over the Soweto clubs that have both declared this the season they finally reclaim their status as the country’s giants, having endured a long period of very poor results.