Durban. 060418. Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case has been provisionally adjourned to 8 June. The matter was heard in less than half an hour in the Durban High Court on Friday morning. Zuma is facing 16 charges stemming from the arms deal almost a decade ago.The charges against him were dropped in 2009, however, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams announced last month that they would prosecute the former president. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

DURBAN - There has been no disciplinary action taken against those who wore ANC regalia when they marched to the Durban High Court in April in support of former president Jacob Zuma.

But again, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has warned people not to wear the political regalia at court events around the former president.

Zuma is set to appear at the Durban High Court for the second time on Friday morning. A night vigil in his name is expected to take place on Thursday night and early Friday morning, a march has been organised in Durban, whilst a plan for road closures has been implemented.

When Zuma appeared at court in April, thousands of supporters held a similar prayer vigil and early morning march to the Durban court, flying the ANC colours in the form of T-shirts among other apparel. This was despite a call by the NEC for members not to do so.

@MYANC regalia is being sold, drinks are being drunk, and the celebration in praise of #Zuma continues. The main anthem is that supporters are not afraid of what lays ahead of #ZumaCharges @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/ZFCee9elPi — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) April 5, 2018





Despite thousands of supporters turning out in their numbers in party regalia, ANC KZN's interim co-ordinator, Sihle Zikalala, said no member had been charged by the party.

Durban. 060418. Former president Jacob Zuma following the postponement of his corruption case at the Durban High Court. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

Zikalala said this was because many people who wore party regalia were not known to the party.

Zikalala said: "We have not yet taken any action against them, as the matter is still under discussion with regards to the process, especially because some of those people are not known to us."

ANCYL provincial executive member Vuyiswa Caluza came to the march in her personal capacity 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6fpvaWzBvV — Sihle Mlambo ✍🏽️ (@SihleSays) April 6, 2018

"But again we strongly urge people not to wear the ANC regalia at the march. We are not saying don't go, we are just saying that you should come on your own as people, and not as part of a political party," he added.

Zikalala, who was present at Zuma's last court appearance in April, said this was to prevent Zuma's court process from becoming a political matter.

Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

