Babes Wodumo has laid a charge of assault against boyfriend Mampintsha, with whom she has had a tumultuous relationship. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The family of celebrated gqom musician Babes Wodumo held a brief press conference in Durban on Tuesday, where they called for families of domestic violence victims to be supportive.



Reverend Welcome Simelane, the musician's father, who was flanked by his wife Thokozile, thanked South Africans, musicians and community leaders for supporting their daughter, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.





"We wish to pass strong words in support of parents whose children have gone through similar experiences, please support them without passing judgment on their characters," he said.





Babes Wodumo was not present at the press conference, with her father saying she is not ok, but as parents, they were there to support her.





" We care for and love our daughter," said Simelane. "We want to t hank South Africans, musicians, political leaders and community leaders for the support at the time of desperate need for Bongekile. Your message went a long way to put a smile back on the face of our daughter Babes".





The family confirmed Babes Wodumo had opened a case at the Westville police station on Monday night.





On Tuesday, police were yet to locate musician Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, who is alleged to have assaulted Babes Wodumo at the couple's Westville property on Sunday night.





The incident was captured on Babes Wodumo's Instagram feed, with Mampintsha allegedly slapping and punching the gqom musician on camera after a verbal confrontation between the two.





Simelane also revealed that Babes Wodumo had received free medical and legal support. The family would not be drawn to taking questions from the media at the press conference.





