About #FreeEducation #Zuma says this must not only be free, but compulsory
Watch: #Zuma addresses supporters #ZumaCharges
Not everyone needs to be pastors, people need to learn other professions, #Zuma jokes, adding about the importance of #FreeEducation
Watch: #Zuma addresses supporters #ZumaCharges
As Zuma left the courtroom under heavy police guard, there was a thunderous raw from the supporters who chanted his name, "Zuma, Zuma".
#HandsOffZuma #Zumacharges
Watch: former President Jacob Zuma walks out of the Durban High Court to his #HandsOffZuma supporters
KwaZulu-Natal representative, Meshack Radebe, told the crowd that rumours of Zuma leaving the ANC were false. Zuma himself had already denounced the calls last week.
#Zuma is not leaving the ANC, says the KZN representative
While former ANC spokesperson and MKMVA member Carl Niehaus said Zuma was the best president since 1994. The recently fired North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, said he would support Zuma no matter what.
Watch: MKMVA's Carl Niehaus doesn't hold back at the #HandsOffZuma march #Zumacharges
"There is no other President since 1994 who as done as much as Comrade Zuma" says MKMVA's Carl Niehaus #ZumaCharges He later called for everyone to shout "Don't provoke us"
Zuma ended his address with his trademark song, Mshini Wami (bring out my machine gun)
Former North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo says "we should stand up for Zuma no matter what happens"#ZumaCharges (Zuma wipes his eyes after giggling)
"They mustn't take my name because I am no more the president"
Watch: #Zuma addresses supporters #ZumaCharges
Watch: #Zuma ends his speech with his favorite 'uMshiniwam'
