DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma told a strong crowd outside the Durban High Court that free education should not only be free, but compulsory.





Zuma was addressing the crowd after appearing in court on a litany of charges, which include fraud, corruption and racketeering. His case was postponed to July 27 and moved to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.





Outside the court, Zuma supporters, who had come out in their numbers in ANC green and yellow, filled the high court precinct.



