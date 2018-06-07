Former president Jacob Zuma addressing supporters outside the Durban High Court. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan
Former president Jacob Zuma will face his day in court related to corruption charges. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA
DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma told a strong crowd outside the Durban High Court that free education should not only be free, but compulsory. 

Zuma was addressing the crowd after appearing in court on a litany of charges, which include fraud, corruption and racketeering. His case was postponed to July 27 and moved to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Outside the court, Zuma supporters, who had come out in their numbers in ANC green and yellow, filled the high court precinct. 

Addressing supporters, he said the Freedom Charter was clear in that free tertiary education should be free and compulsory. 

"The Freedom Charter does not say education will only be free, it also says it will be free and compulsory. This is important, let us not ignore compulsory and pretend it is not in the Freedom Charter, it is there. If we want to implement that clause, let us make it free and compulsory. As black people we were deliberately starved of education so that we remain poor, as we are now," said Zuma to applause.

Zuma said education was important for nation building and urged young people to study towards vital careers. He joked and said students should not all aim to be pastors and urged the youth to study towards critical skills needed in the economy.

Zuma's supporters marched to the high court precinct under the banner of #HandsOffZuma. They ululated and chanted songs, mostly in praise of Zuma.

As Zuma left the courtroom under heavy police guard, there was a thunderous raw from the supporters who chanted his name, "Zuma, Zuma".

On stage, representatives from each province were called to speak.

KwaZulu-Natal representative, Meshack Radebe, told the crowd that rumours of Zuma leaving the ANC were false. Zuma himself had already denounced the calls last week.

While former ANC spokesperson and MKMVA member Carl Niehaus said Zuma was the best president since 1994.  The recently fired North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, said he would support Zuma no matter what.


Zuma ended his address with his trademark song, Mshini Wami (bring out my machine gun)

SUNDAY TRIBUNE