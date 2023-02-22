Salim Abdool Karim

Third person ‘functionally cured’ of HIV, but virus expert Prof Karim says there is no medical definition for cure yet
By Sibuliso Duba | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Sibuliso Duba | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Genevieve Serra | Published Nov 5, 2022
By Karishma Dipa | Published Aug 8, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Aug 3, 2022
By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi | Published Jun 10, 2022
By The Washington Post | Published Dec 22, 2021
By Nathan Craig | Published Dec 3, 2021
By Shakirah Thebus | Published Nov 30, 2021
By The Washington Post | Published Nov 30, 2021
By Kailene Pillay | Published Nov 29, 2021
By Reuters | Published Nov 29, 2021
By Zainul Dawood | Published Oct 25, 2021
By Edwin Naidu | Published Sep 8, 2021
By Rudolph Nkgadima | Published Aug 27, 2021