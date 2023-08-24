LOOK: It’s here! Honor 90 launched in South Africa

Just weeks after a spectacular launch in the United Arab Emirates, the HONOR 90 has officially been launched in South Africa. As part of the HONOR 90 Series, HONOR has also revealed the HONOR 90 Lite 5G.

Hosted at the Level Three Premium Venue in Sandton, the HONOR 90 5G is the first in the HONOR N Series smartphone to run the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 and supports Google Mobile Services (GMS). The phone embraces AI technology with video creation and vlogging features, the stuff every content creator's dreams are made of. HONOR has also introduced AI noise reduction, a game changer that uses AI tech to remove background noise from videos, ensuring clear human voices without the distraction from background sounds.

Close up view of the #Honor90 The phone is expected to be a game changer for vloggers and content producers with a 200MP main camera, AI vlog master, 512GB large storage & 5000mAh battery. #HONOR90 #ShareYourVibe pic.twitter.com/T3IaAktNMO — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) August 23, 2023 HONOR 90 5G specs

Cutting-edge smartphone features the industry-first 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display, incorporating the highest achieved 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology. With the Dynamic Dimming Technology, Circadian Night Display and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification. The HONOR 90 has received the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, guaranteeing a flicker-free viewing experience even at lower brightness levels. It achieves a risk-free dimming level, making it perfect for today's content-hungry generation who spend prolonged hours viewing and watching on their smartphones.

The HONOR 90 5G will be available in two stunning colours in South Africa: Diamond Silver and Midnight Black. HONOR 90 Lite 5G This smartphone with a slim and elegant design features a rear 100MP triple camera system, 6.7-inch Edgeless Display, 13GB (8+5) RAM + 256 ROM storage.

While The HONOR 90 Lite comes in Cyan Lake and Titanium Silver — all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users. At the launch of the #Honor90 in Sandton! #shareyourvibe pic.twitter.com/uHai3E0dux — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) August 23, 2023

Pricing and Availability The HONOR 90 5G is priced at R14,999 for 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499. The HONOR 90 Lite 5G comes at a price of R7,999 for 13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 for free.