Rooftop bars worth visiting in Sandton if you’re attending the BRICS Summit

The weather in Johannesburg is currently sunny with very to little clouds - perfect for the 15th BRICS Summit currently taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre. Up to 46 heads of state, including African leaders, government representatives, as well as local and international dignitaries, have joined summit delegates to engage in talks aimed at strengthening the trade bloc.

Now, if you are looking to catch a break from trade talk, there are plenty of fun activities around the city that one can do. And what better way than enjoying the weather on a rooftop overlooking the city? Alto234 Bar Found on the rooftop of The Leonardo in Sandton, this is the highest urban bar in Africa. The space boasts 360-degree views over one of the most wooded cities in the world.

Serving only the world's finest when it comes to drinks and bar tapas, this is truly one of the most aspirational and exclusive places for epicureans in South Africa to be.

The Alto234 experience is quite simply described in three words: High On Life. Contact: 0875360000 ONE80° Pool Deck at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton

Situated in Africa’s richest square mile, the ONE80° Pool Deck comes alive in the summer months with its own bar service and menu. While chilling on the eighth floor, one is able to enjoy 180-degree views of Sandton’s Golden Mile. A bonus is that it’s open to the public and not just hotel guests.