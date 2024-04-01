Android and iOS WhatsApp users should look out for these new features

From their latest series of beta updates, WhatsApp will be rolling out a number of features for both Android and iOS users. New features that WhatsApp users can expect include a new privacy feature to disable link previews to a default media upload quality as well as forward and rewind videos feature.

Avatars To give users better control of their digital identity, the platform will be working on a new privacy feature to control who can use your avatar in their stickers. With the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.6.10.74 updates, users will have control over who can use their appearance in their avatar stickers. Three distinct privacy options will be available to manage this avatars security feature including “My Contacts”, “Selected Contacts” or “Nobody”.

Rewind or forward videos The latest WhatsApp for iOS 24.6.77 update, will allow WhatsApp users to forward and rewind videos that they send or receive. WhatsApp is widely rolling out the feature where users can quickly forward and rewind videos by double tapping the edge of a video. This feature will enhance video navigation and allow users to skip less relevant parts.` Favourites call feature Users that install the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.18 update from the Google Play Store will have a favourite feature for the calls tab is available to them.

With this feature, users of the platform can add contacts and groups as favourites. This feature help users in save time by introducing a dedicated section for favourites within the calls tab, so they can quickly access the most important contacts and groups. Default media quality Due to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.17 update, some beta testers can now experiment with an option to manage the default media upload quality.

With this feature, users can select the quality of media whether it is videos or pictures to be sent to chats. Through the high-quality option, photos and videos are shared with clarity and fidelity and important details are preserved. With the standard quality, the files are a smaller size and media is shared faster. Updates interface In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.16 update, a new interface to share status updates is being worked on.