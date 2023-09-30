Dudu Myeni granted bail while Agrizzi is referred for mental observation

FORMER SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and ex Sondolo IT director, Trevor Mathenjwa, appeared at the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal today, where they were both granted R10 000 bail. Myeni and Mathenjwa were arrested this morning on charges of corruption and fraud of over R300 000, for gratifications offered and received from Bosasa and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT.

NPA Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka told the media that during the tenure of Myeni as chairperson of the SAA, she had a legal duty to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA Conflict of Interest Policy, which she allegedly failed to do. The Richards Bay

R10 000 each. ⁦@TheStar_news⁩ pic.twitter.com/VxZQir29Uf — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) September 29, 2023 “Myeni thus stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200 000,” said Seboka. She said: “Myeni is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107 000.”

Sheboka confirmed that the matter would return to court on 17 November 2023 for disclosure of the case docket. Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Pretoria High Court ruled that former Bosasa chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi, be referred for mental observation. This is to determine his fitness to stand trial in the R1.8 billion Bosasa and Correctional Services Department matter. Agrizzi appeared virtually before Judge David Makhoba on Thursday.

Handing down his judgment, Judge Makhoba said that it was not for the court to decide whether a person is mentally fit to stand trial or not, instead, it is for professionals to decide. The judge also declared that it was the state’s responsibility to ensure that Agrizzi was safely taken to a mental institution and that he take his medication. Seboka said the matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.