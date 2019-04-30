Ayurvedic doctors Dr Tamlyn Govender, based in Pretoria, and Dr Nishal Ramnunan, based in the US, share advice and tips on staving off infections naturally.

BEFORE you run off to get an antibiotic in times of a health infection, you may want to consider natural alternatives. Ayurvedic doctors Dr Tamlyn Govender, based in Pretoria, and Dr Nishal Ramnunan, based in the US, share advice and tips in relation to staving off infections naturally:

Ayurveda treatment for infection: Ayurveda has long been known for treating infections independent of antibiotic use. An excellent example of this is Septilin, which is manufactured by The Himalaya Drug Company. Some of the conditions it has been proven to treat are tonsillitis, pharyngitis, sinusitis, bronchitis, allergic and vasomotor rhinitis, chronic periodontitis, skin infections, ear infections and even osteomyelitis. In severe infections such as tuberculosis and meningitis, Ayurveda can be used in conjunction with antibiotics.

Naturally boost your immune system: From a preventative aspect of keeping infections at bay, Ayurvedic science has stipulated a very specific health-promoting daily regimen (Dinacharya) as well as seasonal regimen (Rtucharya) to avoid common ailments that occur during these periods. For example, during spring (Vasanta Rtu), people are susceptible to developing allergies, flu and conjunctivitis. Therefore, following certain Ayurvedic protocols such as nasal cleansing (Nasya) or nasal irrigation (Jala Neti) are very effective for preventing and managing these ailments.

Along with this, patients are advised to consume a light and easily digestible diet including anti-inflammatory foods (cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, ginger, cumin, etc) while avoiding heavy, mucus-forming foods (black gram, yoghurt, cheese, milk, ice-cream, pizza, etc). Herbs and foods that can be used to keep infections at bay are things like tulsi or holy basil, chywanprasha, garlic and amalaki.

Foods/herbs to incorporate into daily diets: Tulsi is very beneficial as clinical studies have proven. The long term use of this herb can strengthen the immune system significantly and safely. Ginger is a potent anti-inflammatory herb that also assists in improving circulation. It also enhances the detoxification of the liver and digestive function by improving gastric emptying and serving a role as a pre-biotic. Ayurveda stresses the importance of proper digestive and bowel health for a strong immune system - this is supported by modern research. A few other things that can be incorporated are turmeric, garlic, black pepper, fennel, spring onion and honey (local source).

* Born in Durban Govender is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa to practice Ayurveda in the country. Her Ayurvedic practice is located in Pretoria East. For more info visit doctortamlyn.com. Her colleague, Ramnunan was born in Durban and is registered with the National Ayurvedic Medical Association. He is also a leading Ayurvedic doctor based in Florida, in the US. For more info visit doctornishal.com​



