Durban - ARMED security guards have been deployed to escort the buses operating in Newlands West following a string of violent attacks. Some guards sit in the buses with passengers, while others follow in marked cars, as the public transport weaves through the area.

Bus owners resorted to these drastic measures, as they believe calculated attacks are being carried out by individuals within the taxi industry, who are hell-bent on driving them out of operating in the area.

Fearing for their safety, the bus owners have declined to be named.

One of them, aged 71, said: “A few months ago, members from the taxi industry told me they would bomb our buses and shoot us if we don’t give up our routes. I have notified the police but, because there was no physical evidence of threats at the time, no one seemed to bother. Their threats are now coming true.

“We need the minister of police to visit and address our concerns because it is disappointing to see honest and hard-working men come under attack.”

The grandfather of four has employed armed guards to sit in his buses. “It’s a scary situation, so our passengers are worried about their safety.”

He added that the buses in this area operated from 4.30am until about 7.30pm.

Another bus owner, aged 52, said everyone was on edge and they did not know who would be targeted next.

He owns five buses that operate between Newlands West and the Durban CBD, and a private security company keeps a watchful eye over them.

“The business is taking a knock because we are paying exorbitant fees for additional security. Greed seems to be driving these attacks and we cannot just sit around and be the victims.”

His business, like others, he said, was started by his father more than 40 years ago.

“My dad started the business with his brothers, with just one bus. It is not only a means for getting an income but it’s our legacy and heritage, which we are watching go up in smoke.”

In these turbulent times, he said he would not allow his son to take over the business.

“The business ends with me. When I die, I don’t want my son to take over.”

Another owner said the problem over routes was not new, adding that his fleet of buses had been petrol-bombed.

“My grandfather started this business in 1930. He converted our lorries into buses. For decades, we were operating without problems. Then, in 2008, taxi drivers started intimidating and threatening us and, in March 2008, my entire fleet of 25 buses was destroyed.”

The 56-year-old added: “I only have one bus left. Going to the police is like banging our heads on a brick wall. We are not going anywhere. Newlands is riddled with crime and the police don’t have the resources or capacity to handle it.”

He had no intention of passing the business on to his children.

“There is nothing left. Most of our profits are going toward security.”

