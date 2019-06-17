Having chosen a title like Bharat is smart on the maker’s part. However, the film does not bow to Bollywood’s Manoj Kumar, whose films on patriotism were so devout that the industry nicknamed him Bharat. The movie has as many setbacks as show-stopping qualities to create that perfect entertainment balance one can find exclusively in a Salman Khan movie.

An 8-year-old boy grows up headstrong about his problematic experiences. The story chronicles seven decades of Bharat (Khan) as he navigates the ups and downs of life.

Based on the Korean film, Ode To My Father, this Ali Abbas Zafar film is monumental in structure, but archaic in storytelling technique.

Accepted that this is one of those films that will be low on logic, the director wastes time trying his hand at a history lesson. Trying to make this film patriotic and relevant does not impact on the power of the half-baked narrative.

This is especially because it is already luxuriously coated with melodrama, and the emotional content is more important than an actual storyline. While the actors give their best shot at entertaining, Zafar misses the mark with consistency or conviction and allows the film to exceed its desired length.

As a masala film, anything can happen. Bharat contains every vital ingredient to excite, involve and move its viewer. Right from the elaborate musical pieces to glitz-injected stunts and “Bollywood-styled” romance - the movie lives up to being a festive entertainer.

Khan knows his audience well and delivers what is expected of him. His character wins over hearts.

I did feel that Katrina Kaif invested a lot in her character to camouflage the fact that the role initially belonged to Priyanka Chopra. She is impressive and exudes grace like she always does.

Kaif is particularly mesmerising in her romantic scenes alongside Khan.

There are outstanding performances from Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil Grover and others. The musical score is not entirely appropriate for a historical subject but gets you singing along nevertheless.

* Sookhun is a Lotus FM personality with a 20-year history of working in the entertainment industry. You can follow him on Instagram, @im_varshan; Facebook and Twitter, @varshansookhun