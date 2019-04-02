Jackson Make who is blind graduated from UKZN. Picture: UKZN

Durban - Blind South African cricketer Jackson Make graduated with his Bachelor of Social Science degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). Make called his graduation "one of my greatest achievements.”

Make was part of the South African Squad that participated in the 40 over Blind Cricket World Cup held in Cape Town in 2014 and also participated in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup that took place in India in 2012.

He was nominated by the KZN Cricket Union as the Blind Cricketer of the Year in 2014.

Blind cricket is played with a plastic ball with bearings inside that make a sound when played. The stumps are metal and make a clanging sound when hit.

“I am totally blind but I’m good at fielding and bowling. I rely totally on the sound of the ball,” he said. Make, who attended a school for the blind in the Free State, hopes to be an inspiration to other blind and partially-sighted students.

He also plans to pursue postgraduate studies in the future and to continue excelling in cricket.

Daily News