Box office clash: Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ v Vicky’s ‘Sam Bahadur’

This Friday promises an intense showdown for cinema enthusiasts as two much-anticipated movies, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, hit the screens. The clash between these two films has already sparked considerable buzz with indications favouring Animal as the early frontrunner. Animal: Unleashing fierce intensity

Animal set pulses racing with a trailer that left fans in awe. Kapoor, who described the film as an “adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” teased audiences with a glimpse into a narrative layered with action, intensity and emotion. The trailer, deemed “mental” by enthralled fans upon its recent release, portrays Kapoor's character, shaped by a tumultuous upbringing, as fiercely protective and obsessively devoted to his father, played by the veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Threatening anyone who dares challenge his bond, Kapoor's character navigates a world brimming with tension and aggression. Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest, while Bobby Deol graces the screen as the formidable antagonist, exuding style and menace in equal measure.

Notably, the film does no shy away from showcasing elements of violence and bloodshed, making it a gritty, no-holds-barred cinematic experience. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is slated for release in five languages, adding to its widespread anticipation. Sam Bahadur: A glimpse into heroism The movie ‘Sam Bahadur’ will be released on Friday. In contrast to the intense drama of Animal, Sam Bahadur offers a window into the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's pioneering Field Marshal. Helmed by director Meghna Gulzar, the film delves into Manekshaw's pivotal role in India's triumph during the 1971 war, a victory that led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Vicky Kaushal embodies the persona of this legendary military figure, encapsulating Manekshaw's contributions to history and his profound impact on the armed forces. The clash As the curtain rises on these contrasting cinematic offerings, the battle at the box office intensifies. While Animal has garnered significant attention for its raw and gripping portrayal, Sam Bahadur promises a historically significant and insightful narrative.