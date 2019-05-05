Suriya is expecting a bumper year ahead with an impressive line up of releases. Picture: Facebook

SURIYA is expecting a bumper year with an impressive line-up of releases. One is Nanda Kumaran Gopalan (NKG), a political thriller by the critically-acclaimed director Selvaragavan, who is also actor Dhanush’s older brother.

It is slated for release on May 31.

Suriya’s 37th movie Kaapaan - directed by the award-winning director KV Anand - who had earlier directed Suriya in movies like Ayyan and Maattraan - will release on August 30.

He recently began shooting for his 38th movie, Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, alongside actor Aparna Balamurali.

In Suriya’s 39th film, he will team up with director Siva of Visvasam fame.

* Boney Kapoor: He is producing the Thala Ajith starrer Ner Konda Paarvai in Tamil.

Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh and Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi, have become close friends.

* Raghava Lawrence: Actor, director and philanthropist Raghava Lawrence released the fourth instalment in his blockbuster Muni/ Kanchana series Kanchana 3. It stars Lawrence and Big House sensation Oviya.

With the box-office favouring him, Lawrence’s craze is also reaching unimaginable heights, as his fan base has been expanding.

And just like the marketing buzz of cut-outs and banners, seen during the release of big star movies like Ajith or Vijay’s films, Kanchana 3 also had man size posters which were placed throughout Tamil Nadu.

* Keerthy Suresh: She is extremely popular in the Tamil and Telugu movie industries, having starred alongside heroes like Thalapathy Vijay, Siva Karthikeyan, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Sethubathy.

The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut in a movie produced by Boney Kapoor, who is bankrolling Ajith’s Ner Konda Paarvai.

* Anirudh: Success in the Telugu movie industry has always evaded the young and talented music director Anirudh.

After a string of failures, fortune is now smiling on this dynamic youngster. He scored big when he worked with Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the sports drama Jersey, which is proving to be a big hit. He debuted in the Telugu film industry last year with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi.

* Lutchmanan is an educator, author and linguistic campaigner. She is also a presenter/producer at Lotus FM. You can hear her on Inisai Mazhai, Fridays from 6pm to 7pm, and The Best Of Kodambakkam, Sundays 10am to 1pm