Calming the anxious mind

LIFESTYLE - LEARNING how to meditate when you are troubled with anxiety is an important part of the self-healing technique that you cannot ignore. Meditation has been widely recommended as a natural remedy for anxiety. Theoretically, it was supposed to provide a mind-calming experience for those who suffer from anxiety. But the reality is, most people who suffer from anxiety find it hard to meditate. Some even feel frustrated by the fact that they cannot keep their mind silent.

Here are some simple techniques to help you calm down and gently enter a meditative inner state:

It’s always helpful to begin with your breathing. For the next few minutes let go of any other thoughts and become aware of your breath. Breathe in deeply filling your lungs. Hold your breath for a few seconds and breathe out. Do so for a few minutes, gently holding your attention on your breath moving in and out.

Next, with each breath become aware of your body. Turn your attention to your feet. Relax them. Next your legs. Then as you move your attention up your spine breathe out the tension you may be feeling - release it.

Be conscious of your arms and fingers, your neck and shoulders and ultimately your face. Breathe in deeply and breathe out any tightness. Allow yourself a few moments just to feel the calmness of your body.

Form an image in your mind that you associate most strongly with a feeling of calm - it could be a setting sun, the vast expanse of the ocean or the still waters of a lake. As you emerge, the image in your mind allows you to feel the calmness and peace you associate with it.

Breathe in the calmness and breathe out the anxiousness - observe in your mind the colours and the beauty of the image in your mind. Be in that calmness and feel that energy in your being.

Tell yourself: “I am this being of peace. This is my true nature. I am peace.” Let your mind linger on this thought and breathe in peace and breathe out peace for the next few minutes.

Return to this exercise, again and again, to relax the body before attempting to meditate.

We can focus the mind only when we begin by first relaxing the body and becoming more present in the body.

Thereafter, one can begin to journey more deeply into the awareness of the self as consciousness and return to that sweet inner spot of peace of my being.

* Daya is a senior teacher and facilitator at Brahma Kumaris SA.

