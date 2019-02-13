Mugwena Maluleke general secretary of SADTU. File picture

Durban - While some in KZN have closed their doors today due to the COSATU strike, the KZN Education Department said it was not aware of it. The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) joined COSATU’s national strike.

In a statement, general secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, of SADTU said they were an affiliate of COSATU.

"We are opposed to privatisation which can be best described as digital capitalism, retrenchments, casualisation and labour broking. We are going to come out in numbers to show our contempt against these."

Malueke said in the education sector, their members continue to teach overcrowded classrooms or mass meetings due to post provisioning norms that create fewer teaching posts.

" Huge class size or over-crowded classrooms have a huge impact on learner achievement and this remains a great problem for education. For effective teaching to take place, the government should employ more teachers."

He said schools have become unsafe places for both the teachers and learners.

"Schools are targeted by criminals who steal. We will use the march to call for increased safety measures in our schools and to urge communities as well as government to protect them."

The spokesperson for the Department of Education Muzi Mhlambi said the department was not aware of any schools being closed.

