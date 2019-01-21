Navin Chanderlall,centre, on the day of his arrest. Picture: ZANELE ZULU

Durban - A Chatsworth man charged for the murder of his wife who was found dead in a bathtub in their home was granted bail of R3000. Navin Chanderlall, 53, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

His wife - a retired nurse and community activist - Jenny Pillay,65, of Silverglen was found lifeless on December 24.

Post mortem results revealed that Pillay's cause of death was strangulation.

According to a source, Pillay, whose two children reside abroad, had apparently been in the process of relocating.

Chanderlall was arrested on January 11 and charged for the murder.

He made brief appearance in court last Monday and was remanded in police custody.

In an affidavit, read by his attorney, Chris Gounden, Chanderlall told court that he did not recall the day of the incident, as he was on strong medication as he battled severe depression.

He further said after consuming the various strong medication he would sleep for days.

In granting bail, Magistrate EM Mzolo said Chanderlall’s bail condition would include handing in his passport and any other documents that may assist him to leave South Africa and that he not interfere with any state witnesses.

He would also have to report to the Chatsworth police station every Wednesday.

The matter was remanded to April 24 for further investigation.

Attorney Gounden said that his client was excited and happy to be going home after spending over a week in prison.

