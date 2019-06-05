A screengrab of a video that allegedly shows a Phoenix mother assaulting her four-year -old daughter has gone viral. File Picture

Durban - As the country observes Child Protection Week a Phoenix mother who was caught on video allegedly abusing her 4-year-old daughter made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistate's Court. The 25-year-old and her 20-year-old boyfriend, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, face charges of attempted murder.

A video of the abuse went viral on social media in March 2018 and showed a woman stomping on and kicking the girl because she had urinated on the floor.

The child’s hands, legs and parts of her body were severely swollen following the abuse.

The couple was arrested a few days later and are currently out on bail.

In court of Wednesday State Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan said they were awaiting video evidence from cyber crime in Pretoria.

Custody of the child was granted to the child's biological father.

Part of the mother's bail conditions is that she is not allowed contact with her child.

The child, however, has since started Grade R and according to a relative is doing very well.

The case was adjourned for August 19.

Meanwhile Acting director of Childline KZN Adeshini Naicker said the long drawn out process of the court proceedings is worrying.

"Swift justice should be meted out to drive home the severity of the abuse. Child protection agencies have been working tirelessly during Child Protection Week to educate individuals on care and protection of our children.

"Protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse is not just an obligation but a legal obligation. People need to take cognizance of the fact that neglect and abuse of a child is a criminal offense."

Other cases in KwaZulu Natal that are still pending include a Verulam father who is accused of raping his stepdaughter and grooming her for trafficking.

The pre-trial conference of the 43-year-old man will take place on July 29.

He faces charges of the creation, possession and distribution of child pornography, compelled sexual assault and human trafficking.

In a separate incident a 26 year old call centre agent accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in Waterloo in August 2018 remains behind bars.

His trial is yet to begin.

