Durban - The 37-year-old man arrested after heroin worth an estimated R4m was found in his rented Ballito home made his first appearance in the Umhlali Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Ceasar Dipoko, 37, has been charged with dealing and possession of drugs.
According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkissoon, the accused made a brief appearance in court and has been remanded in police custody.
"He is expected to make an application for bail on October 14," said Kara -Ramkissoon
Dipoko was arrested during an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Police Drug Task Team and Shongweni K9 on Friday.