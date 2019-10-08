Accused in R4m Zimbali heroin bust to apply for bail









Durban - The 37-year-old man arrested after heroin worth an estimated R4m was found in his rented Ballito home made his first appearance in the Umhlali Magistrate's Court on Monday. Ceasar Dipoko, 37, has been charged with dealing and possession of drugs. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkissoon, the accused made a brief appearance in court and has been remanded in police custody. "He is expected to make an application for bail on October 14," said Kara -Ramkissoon Dipoko was arrested during an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Police Drug Task Team and Shongweni K9 on Friday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo the arrest came after the Hawks received a tip off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being kept and distributed out from an unoccupied upmarket townhouse in Zimbali.

The drugs seized during the raid at Zimbali. Picture: SAPS





"The suspect was renting another townhouse not from away the alleged stash house whilst using the other apartment as a storage facility.



"Using the description, provided, the suspect was spotted entering the rented premises. Already armed with a search warrant, the suspect was confronted and he allegedly put up a fight but he was contained," said Mhlongo.

He said during the search the team managed to seized 16 kilograms of heroin powder, cash, other paraphernalia and machinery totaling at least R4 million.

Mhlongo said the team proceeded to accused's other houses in Umhlanga and Mount Edgecombe which emerged after the suspects arrest.

"Both yielded no positive results," concluded Mhlongo

POST