Two trucks were set alight in Montclair, south of Durban, on Monday. Picture: Montclair Crime Eye

Durban - TRUCK owners, already under pressure from a shrinking economy, have become targets for mobs who want to end the employment of foreign drivers. On Monday, two trucks were set alight in Montclair, Durban. At the weekend, seven trucks were torched in the province, while attacks also took place in other parts of the country.

Advocate Pria Hassan, who is representing truck owners, said the All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF), which was against the employment of foreign drivers, should be disbanded.

“This group is inciting violence and getting away with it. Why isn’t the department of labour or transport questioning this group and checking on their legitimacy?”

She said truck owners were becoming “hesitant on how to operate”.

“ This business is important because it affects us nationally and also affects our ports. We are running at losses but we have no choice but to continue to push through.

“Some owners are trying to keep under the radar and do their jobs as quickly as possible, trying to avoid mishaps on the road.”

She said they have been liaising with ATDF since April.

“We have been offering jobs to about 400 drivers but no one has grabbed the opportunity. Instead, all they want to do is stone vehicles and stop them from operating.”

Hassan said if foreigners were asked to leave it would create problems.

“Years ago, South Africa opened our borders to refugees. We did not have a policy in place to say they needed to leave after a certain time.

“How can we now make a call for foreigners living here to leave? If that call is made, then there will be disinvestment from foreign companies, which would affect the economy.”

A truck owner, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said his two foreign drivers feared long-distance jobs.

He said, as a result of the attacks against drivers and damage to trucks, his insurance premiums have risen.

Several local freight companies have now hired security companies to escort their trucks. However, in tough economic times, most said it was not a viable solution.

Sifiso Nyati, secretary of the ATDF, said while the looting and burning of trucks was a criminal offence, his organisation knew nothing about the recent attacks.

All they focused on, he said, was getting South Africans employed.

“ATDF is not doing anything criminal. We do not know anything. All we are doing is fighting for work for our South Africans. Why are our native South Africans not being employed?”

Meanwhile, an MP has described the attacks on foreign truck drivers as a crime against the economy.

Mandla Rayi, the chairperson of the select committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour, said the criminal acts negatively influenced employment and needed to be eliminated.

“The impact on the economy, especially on small and medium enterprises, is extensive,” said Rayi.

He said attacks motivated by xenophobia would not be tolerated and if xenophobia was a motivating factor, the perpetrators should be exposed.

“The focus should now be on growing the economy through promoting regional and continental trade. Small and medium enterprises should be at the centre of such efforts, through trading between regions, provinces and neighbouring countries. The burning of trucks is unacceptable.”

Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said police operations were intensified along major routes and known hotspots.

“We are on high alert for those that are resorting to acts of criminality and claim to be protesting. We shall have no mercy for those that beak the laws of this country.”

POST