'Aunty Shamilla' nominated in Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award









Preven Reddy Durban - INTERNET sensation Preven Reddy has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, in the African Social Star category. Having merged stand-up comedy with his experience in filmmaking, Reddy has garnered thousands of followers on social media. His most popular alter-ego is his portrayal of his mother as “Aunty Shamilla”. “I knew that the internet was where entertainment was going and I wanted to find a way to make a career out of it.” The online antics led to Reddy, of Queensburgh, performing at several sold-out shows in South Africa.

“Aunty Shamilla was never supposed to happen. In the first video I did of her, she did not have a name or a back story. I just had an idea to create a video about what happened between my mom and I earlier that day and, before I knew it, so many people related to that situation. They also liked the way I portrayed my mother.”

After reading the positive comments, he decided to hone down on the character.

“And I eventually turned that character into Aunty Shamilla.”

A day before Valentine’s Day, Reddy received a call from the Nickelodeon team. He was told he was nominated for a Kids Choice Award.

Nickelodeon is an American pay television network, launched in 1977 as the first cable channel for children.

“I still cannot believe it’s real. I got to do some stuff at the Nickelodeon pop-ups at Comic Con last year and it was really fun. But I did not expect this. I cried for a solid 10 minutes.”

He said, while in primary and high school, he used to watch the awards with his grandmother.

Reddy added that, at the start of every year, he made a vision board - where he set goals and visualised where he wanted to be by the end of the year.

“This year, I stuck a logo of Nickelodeon on the vision board. I knew I wanted to work with them or be a part of that fun world. And a month later - here we are.”

Reddy added that African categories were fairly new and that a friend went through previous nominees, as well as winners, only to find there were no Indian South Africans.

His message to his fans: “Thank you to everyone who have supported and been a part of this journey with me. This feels like the beginning and I would love to bring this award home to South Africa.”

The other nominees in the category are: Anne Kansiime, Chanè Grobler and DJ Cuppy.

The nominees in the Favourite African Star category are: Patricia Kihoro, Shekhinah, Sho Madjozi and Teni.

To vote for Reddy, log on to kca.nickelodeonafrica.com

Reddy’s nomination picture can be shared on Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #KCA #VotePrevReddy to promote his nomination and voting.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will be broadcast on Nick Toons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday, March 23, at 5.30pm - 24hours after the event in the US.

POST