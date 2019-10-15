Durban - A KwaZulu Natal woman found guilty of robbing a Hindu temple in Chatsworth will take her 5-month-old baby to Westville Prison where she will begin serving her 7 year jail term.
Magistrate Anand Maharaj found Ntombi Gumede, 44, and Thomas Kosifa, 41, guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances in the Durban Regional Court today.
Kosifa who worked as a general worker at the Arupa Temple was sentenced to 15 years.
The court heard that Gumede had arrived at the temple on January 25, 2018, on the pretense of wanting to view the temple hall for hire.
It was the caretaker K Kathrovelu, from Sri Lanka, who let Gumede into the hall.