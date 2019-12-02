Durban - Blood Gangs leader Kevin Periasamy has been granted bail of R15 000 for allegedly being in possession of drugs with a street value of almost R150 000.
Periasamy, 37, and an alleged drug runner Vuyani Eric Nyawose, 35, were arrested on Thursday at a home in Swallowhaven Road, Foresthaven in Phoenix following a multi-disciplinary operation by Hawks, Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit (SANEB) working together with Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit, Durban Flying Squad, Metro Police Drug Task Team, and K9 unit.
They were found in possession of crack cocaine and dagga with a street value of R148 030.
Both accused were charged for dealing and possession of drugs. Nyawose was released on R5 000 bail.
Both men were ordered to appear in court in February.