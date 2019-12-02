'Blood Gangs' leader granted bail following drug raid









Blood Gangs leader Kevin Periasamy has been granted bail of R15 000 for allegedly being in possession of drugs with a street value of almost R150 000. Picture:Facebook Durban - Blood Gangs leader Kevin Periasamy has been granted bail of R15 000 for allegedly being in possession of drugs with a street value of almost R150 000. Periasamy, 37, and an alleged drug runner Vuyani Eric Nyawose, 35, were arrested on Thursday at a home in Swallowhaven Road, Foresthaven in Phoenix following a multi-disciplinary operation by Hawks, Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit (SANEB) working together with Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit, Durban Flying Squad, Metro Police Drug Task Team, and K9 unit. They were found in possession of crack cocaine and dagga with a street value of R148 030. Both accused were charged for dealing and possession of drugs. Nyawose was released on R5 000 bail. Both men were ordered to appear in court in February.

Speaking about the arrest Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said: "Members swooped on the suspects’ premises and caught them red-handed sealing crack cocaine. A thorough search was conducted in the house and more drugs, as well as hydroponic dagga, were found.

Mhlongo said four licensed firearms including one shotgun and three 9mm pistols were also seized during the operation.

"The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country," said Mhlongo.

In October this year the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed charges against the Blood Gang king pins and their accomplices were provisionally withdrawn due to absence of a chief witness.

Kevin Periasamy, his wife, Desiree, and his brother, Kalvin Periasamy, along with Jason Alexander, Shaun Mawesa, Justin Williams, and Vuyani Nyawose were arrested in January 2018 following a joint operation between various specialised police units including the Hawks.

They faced more than 30 charges, including drug dealing, crimen injuria, robbery, intimidation, kidnapping, and assault.

In June this year Kevin's brother Kalvin Periasamy was shot dead at close range at the Gateway Shopping Mall.

The 30-year-old tow-truck and minibus taxi owner appears to have been shot in the back of the head as he made his way to his car after exiting the gym at the Gateway shopping centre.

No arrests have been made in his murder.

