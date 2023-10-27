Blossoming in the floral art space

Floral enthusiasts from Chatsworth are getting creative. What started out as a social club 21 years ago has blossomed into a team of floral experts who enjoy each other’s company, grow their creative and business skills and, on occasion, travel the world of floral art.

Floral design or flower arrangement uses plant material and flowers to create an eye-catching and balanced composition or display. An example of floral art and arrangements made by members of The Floral Art Club Chatsworth in workshops over the years. Picture: Supplied The Floral Art Club Chatsworth has now extended the opportunity to others who are interested in learning more about floral and foliage art. Cogie Thavarayan, the club chairperson, said it was started in 2002 by Gloria Chetty. She said the aim at the time was for women to gather and learn more about flower arranging and to socialise.

Cogie Thavarayan, chairperson of The Floral Art Club Chatsworth, with one of her designs. Picture: Supplied Thavarayan discovered her passion for floral art while making arrangements for family. “I always had an interest in flower arrangements. I made simple arrangements for family functions and friends as well as bridal bouquets. I then realised I could extended my interest and learn more about floral art. “Rosemary Ladlau is the original founder of the floral art movement in South Africa. In the 1970s, she established clubs which demonstrated and eventually judged and competed in SA and globally. She became world renowned.

An example of floral art (a headdress made of fruit and foliage) made by members of The Floral Art Club Chatsworth in workshops over the years. Picture: Facebook “I heard about The Floral Art Club Chatsworth hosting a flower bonanza in 2002. I visited the club and was inspired. It encouraged me to learn more, so I could be a blessing to my family and friends or whenever there was a function. The uniqueness of each arrangement brought a wow factor to functions and this brought me joy. An example of floral art (a handbag made of flowers and foliage) made by members of The Floral Art Club Chatsworth in workshops over the years. Picture: Supplied “Today I arrange flowers for weddings and functions as a business and I enter competitions. The Floral Art Club Chatsworth is associated with the South African Flower Union. They host us and we enter competitions. We are also involved in the World Association of Floral Artists where most countries, including SA, are associated. Through these affiliations, we visit hosting countries to learn and be entertained.” An example of floral art and arrangements made by members of The Floral Art Club Chatsworth in workshops over the years. Picture: Supplied She said club members paid an annual fee that covered the cost of tea, eats, paying demonstrators and for flowers. No previous experience in arranging is required. Workshops are held at the Association for the Physically Disabled branches, including the office at 65 Gemini Crescent, Woodhurst, on the last Tuesday of the month from 9am to 11am.