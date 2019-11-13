Durban - The body of a 7-year-old boy that washed away in a river in KwaDukuza on Tuesday afternoon has been recovered. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue the boy had been walking from school and crossing the Soweto River Bridge near Darnal when he was washed away in the strong current.

"With the assistance of police divers from Durban Search & Rescue and Umhlali K9 SAR, a search of the Nonoti river was conducted and the boys body was recovered approximately 1km from the point where he went missing," said Herbst.

On Tuesday evening the search had to be called off to bad weather but resumed on Wednesday morning.

The body of a 7 year old boy has been recovered. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue





Emergency services are still on scene searching for another person who is believed to have washed of the same bridge on Wednesday morning.

Herbst said the low level bridge was flowing very hard and the amount of water coming down is extreme.